Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa claimed a silver medal at the Paris Olympics this week, marking Italy's first silver medal win for the women's gymnastics team since 1928.

But it’s not her gymnastic skills that are taking the internet by storm. The 21-year-old is sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano - parmesan cheese.

Parmigiano Reggiano can only be made in a specific area of northern Italy (Parma, Modena, Reggio-Emilia, and parts of Mantua and Bologna), gaining Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status in 1996.

After her Olympic success, Villa has praised the company for its “support at this very important moment for my career".

Italian gymnast has worked with Parmesan since 2021. Credit: giorgiavilla23 / Parmigiano Reggiano / Gabriele Seghizzi

The duo have been in partnership since 2021, a three-year period where she has matured as an athlete to become one of the best gymnasts in the world.

Villa spoke of her pride when announcing the partnership, and described parmesan as a "symbol of Italian excellence and culture".

But the gymnast isn’t the only Italian athlete sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano. Tennis ace Jannik Sinner is also fuelled by parmesan.

On announcing his sponsorship, the reigning Australian Open Champion said: "One of my earliest memories was sitting down to enjoy a meal together with my family and friends.

Tennis ace Jannik Sinner is also a fan of the Italian cheese. Credit: Instagram / janniksin

“That meal was never complete without Parmigiano Reggiano on the table. Parmigiano sits side by side within food and our culture in Italy and that’s why I’m humbled and proud to partner with them."

The wheel of Olympians sponsored by cheese continues. Fencer Matteo Neri, basketballer Nico Mannion, and paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghirett are all gouda-nough to have this illustrious sponsorship.

From gymnastics to fencing, parmesan sponsors many top Italian athletes. Credit: Parmigiano Reggiano

In the EU and other countries where European laws apply, Parmigiano Reggiano is also the one and only Parmesan – the only cheese that can legally use this name.

The product has a distinctive rind that spells out the name of the cheese.

