Senior midwife backs families calling for scrapping of Swansea maternity review

A senior midwife has called for a review into maternity services in Swansea to be scrapped, and has criticised the Welsh government for failing to take an “active role” in it.

Donna Ockenden said it is “unbelievable” that bereaved and harmed families are having to campaign for a review they feel they can trust.

Her report identified “catastrophic failures” at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, and she is leading a review into maternity services in Nottingham.

Her comments come as a group of 60 families say they have “no confidence” in the independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board in December 2023 into maternity services in Singleton Hospital.

The health board said progress is being made, and the interim chair of the review, Dr Denise Chaffer, says she is working closely with the families.

The maternity unit was placed into enhanced monitoring by the Welsh government last year, due to concerns raised about its maternity and neonatal services.

This followed an ITV Wales investigation that found critical issues within the maternity unit at Singleton Hospital and a Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) report, which described the unit as “unsafe”.

A follow-up HIW report published on Wednesday found improvements have been made but “challenges remain”, including concern over patient care due to the increased use of agency staff and a “lack of appropriate skill mix within the unit.”

In December 2023, the health board launched its own independent review.

But eight months on and the first chair, Margaret Bowron QC, has resigned - and families say no substantive progress has been made.

Gethin Channon was born in Singleton Hospital with severe brain damage in 2019 and now needs 24/7 care.

Gethin was in an abnormal position which prevented normal delivery, leading to complications and eventually an emergency caesarean section.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

A subsequent review by the health board into his birth was heavily criticised by one of the UK’s top medical investigators Dr Bill Kirkup, who said there were “opportunities to recognise a deteriorating situation much earlier.”

Gethin’s father, Robert Channon, says the families have lost faith in the current review.

“There was no consultation with any families at all,” he said.

“Decisions were being made that we didn't think were quite appropriate…we met the interim chair three weeks ago, we put all our points across, and things we wanted to see changed.

“Unfortunately, since then, we've not had a single response to any of the points we raised.”

Senior midwife Donna Ockenden said she is fully behind families who feel that this review should be closed.

“The next step must be the setting up of a fit for purpose review, co-produced with affected and harmed families where the Terms of Reference, the Chair and the way the Review works must be fully approved by families," she said.

“I’m surprised that Welsh government are not taking a more active role in looking at what's going on in maternity services and how families are feeling about this.

“The system I am used to is that an independent review of this nature would be appointed by the Secretary of State for Health, obviously in England, and then overseen by NHS England. So my assumption is that actually, yes, Welsh government should now get far more involved and engaged than they appear to have been to date.”

A Welsh government spokesperson highlighted an independent review is currently taking place into maternity and neonatal services in Swansea Bay University Health Board.

“We will be seeking ongoing assurance that the health board is constructively supporting the review process and robustly responding to any emerging concerns and learning as a priority," it continued.

"It is essential that this review has meaningful engagement with families and staff. It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst the review is ongoing.” The Interim Chair of The Review, Dr Denise Chaffer, apologised for delays but said there was now a “determination to move forward” and that a website will be launched in August which will make communication easier.

She said the review is “committed to working closely with families."

“The Interim Chair of the Oversight Panel and The Engagement Lead met with families in Swansea on July 3 and those families have received written feedback from that meeting and offers of further meetings.

"We will be meeting with other families, as well as offering follow-up meetings to discuss the Review as it progresses.

“The Review website will also publish information about the Review’s progress, dates of meetings, webinars and how community groups and those families affected can engage 1-2-1 or in groups with the Review.

"Our engagement lead is also establishing a wider family and community voices group to work alongside the independent Oversight Panel.

"If you are a family member or part of a community group and you are interested in hearing more about this, please email swanseamaternity.review@nicheconsult.co.uk”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...