'Sometimes we think it's not real': Nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar's aunt has said her niece did not deserve to be killed, North of England Reporter Amy Welch reports

Words by ITV News Producers Daniel Boal and Alpha Ceesay

The aunt of nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar has told ITV News that her niece "didn't deserve to be killed like that" and described her as "just a lovely girl".

In a tribute to her niece, Ana Jesus said she loved dancing, ice cream and "always had a smile on her face".

Alice was killed while attending a Taylor Swift holiday workshop on Monday morning in Hart Street, Southport.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar all died following a stabbing in Southport. Credit: Merseyside Police

Six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were also killed in the stabbing.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds. Two of the injured have been discharged from hospital; five more who were in a critical condition are now stable.

Ms Jesus said she had been to visit Alice's parents since the attack adding "she doesn't know how they will survive".

"My heart is breaking because I feel for them, I don't know how they are going to survive. Sometimes we think its not real. Sometimes we think she will come back.

"For me she is still alive. It's very unfair, someone came and took her life. So much to live, so much to do."

Earlier in the week, Alice's mother and father paid tribute to their daughter and said: "Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy."

A court impression of Axel Rudakubana in court on Thursday. Credit: PA

A 17-year-old boy, Axel Rudakubana, has been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

The teenager could previously not be named because of his age but would have lost anonymity when he turns 18 on August 7.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Bebe King's family said: "No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe."

Jenni Stancombe, Elsie's mother, took to social media after disorder broke out on Tuesday night in response to the attack.

She said: "This is the only thing that I will write, but please stop the violence in Southport tonight."

"The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don't need this."

Dozens of police officers were injured and a major incident declared after a mass riot outside a Southport mosque by suspected English Defence League supporters.

