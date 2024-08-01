Play Brightcove video

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is to hold an emergency meeting with senior police officers in Downing Street, following a second night of violence across England.

More than 100 people were arrested in London, after protestors - wearing England flags and waving banners - launched beer cans and glass bottles at police, and threw flares at the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, on Wednesday.

Further unrest was reported in Hartlepool and Manchester overnight while a demonstration in Aldershot saw a tense stand-off with riot police.

Demonstrators chanting "enough is enough" and "stop the boats" had congregated outside Downing Street, in the wake of the killing of three young girls in a knife attack in Southport, which social media posts had wrongly claimed was carried out by a Muslim asylum seeker who crossed the Channel in a small boat.

The angry scenes also included loud chants of "We want our country back" and "Oh Tommy Robinson", referring to the right-wing activist.

One man wore a shirt with the slogan: "Nigel Farage for Prime Minister, Tommy Robinson for Home Secretary".

Confrontations continued late into the night in Hartlepool, where demonstrators set fire to a police car and pelted officers with missiles, including glass bottles.

Cleveland Police have so far made eight arrests, with more expected.

Manchester Police confronted another demonstration outside the Holiday Inn on Oldham Road before dispersing the crowd, after protesters started throwing beer bottles at officers and members of the public.

The incident also saw a group of men jumping in the path of a bus, smashing its wing mirror and assaulting a passenger, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Aldershot appears to have escaped the violence seen in other parts of the country, but a demonstration there was still met by riot police.

The developments come after violence erupted in Southport on Tuesday, following a vigil for three girls killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

Police officers in Southport suffered serious injuries when bricks, stones and bottles were thrown, and cars were set alight during violent protests.

The disorder near the town's mosque came after false rumours were circulated online about the suspect.

In an effort to avoid a second night of rioting, Merseyside Police were given extra powers, under S60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, on Wednesday to stop and search people suspected of carrying weapons.

Community Inspector Doug Chadwick said the public was "shocked and disappointed" by the "disgraceful" scenes of rioting, and called on the public to come forward with information about what they had seen.

A police car burns after violent disorder in Hartlepool. Credit: PA

The unrest comes as a 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murders of the three girls.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were fatally stabbed on Monday when a knifeman entered the dance class on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds - with five of them in critical condition - while two adults were also critically hurt.

The 17-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear on Thursday, August 1, at Liverpool Magistrates Court, Derby Square.

