Turkish Olympic shooter wins silver and fans' hearts with relaxed technique

One of Turkey's silver medalists has been praised online for his "main character vibe" in the shooting event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Yusuf Dikec won the silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team match on Tuesday with his teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan.

Serbia claimed gold, but it was Dikec's laid back shooting technique that caught the attention of viewers on social media.

Choosing to compete without the typical equipment of lenses and ear protection, the 51-year-old casually took his shots with his hand in his pocket.

The clip went viral on social media, with one user on X posting: "Turkey sent this 51-year-old shooter to the Olympics."He's got no specialised lenses, eye cover, or ear protection."Came like it was just a casual Wednesday, hit the target, and walked away with a silver medal. Full main character vibe!"

Another said: "Damn, it looks like Turkey sent a hitman to the #Paris2024 Olympics!"

Traditionally, shooting gear includes a lens to avoid blur, another lens to get better precision and headphones to protect the shooter's ears.

Earlier in the week, South Korea's shooter Kim Ye-ji also went viral for her style while winning a silver medal in the women's 10mair pistol match.

Donning a snapback cap and holding a small elephant toy in her back pocket, Ye-ji coolly took her shots while looking like "a movie character", according to one tweet.

Ye-ji finished just behind fellow South Korean Oh Ye-jin.

