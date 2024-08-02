This week on Unscripted, performer, writer and LGBTQ+ activist Billy Porter joins ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar.

They discuss the upcoming Brighton Pride, the aids pandemic and his encouragement for voting in the upcoming US election.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.