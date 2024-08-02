American journalist Evan Gershkovich has arrived back in the United States as part of the country's biggest prisoner exchange it has agreed with Russia in post-Soviet history.

Mr Gershkovich was one of three American citizens who were welcomed at an airfield in Maryland by US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former American marine Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist with dual US-Russia citizenship, were also released as part of the prisoner swap.

In total, the deal freed 24 prisoners, 16 of whom were being detained in Russia - such as Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin, who was imprisoned for criticising Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Eight prisoners were returned to Russia in exchange.

President Biden hailed news of the deal, saying: "Deals like this one come with tough calls."

He added: "There's nothing that matters more to me than protecting Americans at home and abroad."

Mr Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was jailed by a Russian Court in July for 16 years over claims of espionage on behalf of the US government.

The Wall Street Journal said in its statement that its team were "overwhelmed with relief" following the news.

