Paris 2024 day seven: Team GB medal hopes in rowing, gymnastics and BMX

On day seven of the Paris Olympics, Team GB has the opportunity to win nine more gold medals.

Athletes will compete for the top spot in swimming, rowing, diving, BMX racing and trampolining as the Games reach the one week mark.

Team GB failed to secure gold on Thursday, but Great Britain's women's rowing four, including two-time gold medalist Helen Glover, narrowly lost out on gold in the final, claiming a silver medal.

Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Becky Wilde won bronze in the women's double sculls.

While Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson claimed third place in the men's four.

Day six of the sporting competition also saw Andy Murray's 25-year tennis career come to an end with a doubles defeat to the US alongside his partner Dan Evans.

Here, ITV News looks forward to what to expect from Friday's schedule.

Last chance for gold? The lightweight double sculls is being removed from the Games programme for LA 2028. Credit: PA

Rowing

There are two medal races which involve Team GB rowers today.

At 11.22 am Emily Craig and Imogen Grant are competing in the women's lightweight double sculls final after winning their semi-final yesterday.

The duo missed out on a medal in Tokyo by 0.01 seconds, but went on to win back-to-back world titles.

Five-time Olympic champion Sir Steve Redgrave backs the pair for success, telling ITV News: "The women's lightweight doubles are unbeaten in two years.

"They were the double that finished fourth three years ago by 0.07 of a second, they've taken that devastation. In training a few weeks ago they broke their own world record, so they're in good form."

Racing shortly before will be the men's pair final, which will feature Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George.

They came second in their heat and will hope to win Team GB's first medal in this event since London 2012.

Sir Steve Redgrave told ITV News he has high hopes for Team GB's rowers competing on Friday

BMX Racing

The finals of the men's and women's BMX racing will take place at 8.50pm. Team GB's Beth Shriever will be targeting a defence of her Olympic Gold in the women's competition.

The men's final will come shortly before that at 8.35pm, where Tokyo silver medallist Kye Whyte is also hoping for a place on the podium.

Beth Shriever is out to defend her Tokyo 2020 gold medal. Credit: PA

Gymnastics trampoline

Three trampolinists are in action across the men's and women's individual competitions on Friday, with medals to be won in both.

Bryony Page, who won silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo, can complete the set with a gold in Paris. She will be joined by Izzy Songhurst.

For the men, 21-year-old Zak Perzamanos will represent Team GB. Perzamanos also has world team medals under his belt and was fifth in the individual event at last year's World Championships.

Bryony Page won gold in the individual trampoline Gymnastics World Championships last year. Credit: PA

Diving

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding are in action today in the men's 3m synchronised springboard final. The action starts at the Paris Aquatics Centre at 10.00am.

Team GB have won three medals in three synchro finals so far, but is yet to win a gold.

Laugher and Harding started competing together in 2022, and have won two world silver medals and a European gold medal during that time.

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won gold at the British Diving Championships in May. Credit: PA

Swimming

Duncan Scott is in action in the pool at 7.43pm. He swims in the men's 200m medley final and will look to add to his seven Olympic medals.

Katie Shanahan and Honey Osrin will be competing in the women's 200m final tomorrow at 7.36pm.

In the semifinals, Osrin finished second with a time of 2.07.84, while Shanahan was fourth.

Osrin was also second in her heat to qualify fifth overall, while European silver medallist Shanahan was less than half a second slower and qualified 11th.

Ben Proud is also swimming in the men's 50m freestyle final, after he came joint first with Australia's Cameron McEvoy in the semifinal.

Team GB will be looking for Proud to receive a medal at 7.46pm as he has won a World Championship gold and three bronzes.

Duncan Scott has one gold and five silver medals. Credit: PA

Athletics

Team GB fans will get a chance to see their favourite athletes on Friday.

Dina Asher-Smith, Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr will be among the medal hopes in action as the athletics continue.

Patrick Dever will be in the men’s 10,000m final.

Dina Asher-Smith. Credit: PA

Sailing

Elsewhere, Emma Wilson will go for gold in the women's windsurfing final.

Wilson leads the opening series comfortably with eight wins in 14 races. Wilson is guaranteed a medal.

Ian Barrows and Hans Henken will look to grab a medal in the men's skiff final at 12.13pm.

Equestrian

Team GB will also get a chance to be on the podium in the horse jumping team final at 1.00pm.

Ben Maher, Harry Charles and Scott Brash will try to gallop their way to victory.

Plenty is still going on in events where there are no Team GB participants.

Quarter-finals in women's surfing, badminton semi-finals, and group matches in basketball, handball, and volleyball are some of the sports events being held in Paris on Friday.

