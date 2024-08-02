Police nationwide brace for more protests in wake of Southport stabbings

Police across the country are bracing for more protests following the Southport stabbing attack, as one force said disorder “simply will not be tolerated”.

Nottinghamshire, Thames Valley and South Yorkshire Police said they are aware of potential protests that could take place this weekend.

The knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday which left three girls dead sparked violent disorder in some of England's cities and towns.

A crowd of about 200 anti-racist protesters gathered outside a Mosque in Liverpool after rumours of a far-right protest there on Friday night.

One 70-year-old protester held a placard saying “Nans against Nazis”.

Meanwhile, in Sunderland, there was a standoff between far-right protesters and the police outside a mosque.

Home Office minister Lord Hanson warned potential rioters to “be prepared to face the full force of the law on this criminal activity," as over a dozen protests are expected in the coming days.

Nottinghamshire Police in a statement, said: “Anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust police response. “It simply will not be tolerated.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new “national” response to the disorder linking police forces nationwide.

The Muslim Council of Britain announced on Friday that hundreds of mosques are increasing security and implementing protective measures in anticipation of more planned protests.

A leading expert on right-wing extremism, Professor Matthew Feldman, called for urgent action to address the "tsunami of lies" on social media fueling protests across the UK.

He said within 30 hours of fake news spreading about the Southport stabbings suspect, it had ignited protests that injured 53 police officers.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King all died in the attack. Credit: Family pictures

The 17-year-old charged with the murder of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven. in Southport appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday and was named

Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, is charged with the murder of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

Rudakubana is also charged with ten counts of attempted murder and with possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

He was remanded to youth detention accommodation and will next appear in court in October.

