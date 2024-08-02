A Slovakian swimmer is receiving medical treatment after collapsing next to the pool following a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics.

Tamara Potocka, 21, was given first aid and carried off on a stretcher on Friday morning. She was seen with an oxygen mask, but her condition was not immediately known.

The swimmer collapsed as she got out of the water, and was immediately surrounded by medical attendants who carried her from the poolside.

She finished seventh in her heat in a time of 2 minutes, 14.20 seconds - a time not fast enough to qualify her for the semi finals of the event.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

