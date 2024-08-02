Prisoner exchange: Who was freed and are US- Russia relations improving?

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva have been released in the biggest prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since the Cold War

Greeted with tears and hugs from their families upon touching down in the US, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also waiting to greet them.

It was a deal that involved 24 people, months of negotiations and concessions from other European countries.

And it comes despite relations between Washington and Moscow being at their lowest for decades.

Here, ITV News takes a look at the deal, who was freed and what ramifications it could have on US-Russian diplomatic relations.

Who was freed?

A total of 24 people were exchanged, including a collection of journalists, political dissidents, suspected spies, a computer hacker, a fraudster and a man convicted of murder.

The Kremlin released 16 people, including Mr Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, and Mr Whelan, a former marine and corporate security executive.

The pair were facing long prison sentences after being convicted in Russia's heavily politicised legal system on espionage charges - something which the US called baseless.

Also freed by Moscow was journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, a dual US-Russian citizen convicted in July of spreading false information about the Russian military.

Mr Gershkovich, Mr Whelan and Ms Kurmasheva all arrived late Thursday at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, where they were greeted by Biden and Harris.

Russia also released Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Kremlin critic and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer serving 25 years on charges of treason widely seen as politically motivated.

Alsu Kurmasheva hugs her daughters. Credit: AP

Does this mark a shift in tensions between the US and Russia?

Despite this being the largest prisoner exchange since the Cold War, it is unlikely to cool tensions between Washington and Moscow.

The US and Russia have reached agreements on prisoner swaps before.

Back in December 2022, the Kremlin freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for notorious arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

Relations have failed to warm after previous exchanges, and at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to halt hostilities against Ukraine, and Biden continues to send military aid to Kyiv, that is unlikely to change.

The prisoner exchange does however represent a rare moment of compromise between the two nations.

Was it a fair exchange?

In previous exchanges, the US has released criminals convicted of significant crimes, including drug and weapons traffickers and a Taliban drug lord.

The latest deal was no exception.

US and Western allies agreed to hand back Russian criminals who had been charged and convicted.

The most notable of which was Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of killing a 40-year-old Georgian citizen who had fought Russian troops in Chechnya and fled to Germany for asylum.

Krasikov was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, and German authorities judged that he had been acting on Russian orders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Vadim Krasikov upon his arrival at Vnukovo government airport. Credit: AP

Putin made it clear throughout negotiations that the high-ranking officer in Russian's secret service the FSB, was at the top of his wish list.

It also received two alleged “sleeper” agents who were jailed in Slovenia, three men charged by federal authorities in the US and two men returned from Norway and Poland.

In contrast, the Americans and Europeans released by Russia include people who were either designated by the US as wrongfully detained - like Mr Gershkovich and Mr Whelan - or generally regarded as held on baseless charges.

"Deals like this one come with tough calls,” Biden said. “There’s nothing that matters more to me than protecting Americans at home and abroad.”

Alexei Navalny

At the centre of the deal was a man who never got to be a part of it - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Before his death in February, officials had been discussing an exchange between him and Krasikov.

Officials described the sudden and unexplained death of Navalny as a setback to that effort, but drew up a new plan to present to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In the end, several associates of Navalny were released.

Western officials have held Putin responsible for Navalny's death. Credit: AP

Who was left behind?

There are a number of Americans who did not feature as part of the prisoner exchange, including:

Travis Leake, a musician convicted on drug charges and sentenced to prison;

Gordon Black, an American soldier convicted of stealing and making threats of murder;

Marc Fogel, a teacher also sentenced on drug charges;

Ksenia Khavana, who was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine’s military

A senior administration official, who briefed reporters before the swap on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said the administration would be redoubling its efforts to get remaining Americans home.

