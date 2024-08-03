Paris 2024 day eight: First Athletics medals are up for grabs

A staggering 29 gold medals are on offer at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday.

Dina Asher-Smith is set to challenge the United States’ Sha’Carri Richardson in the Athletics women’s 100m final.

Meanwhile Max Whitloc - Britain's most successful gymnast of all time - will be looking to take home another medial in the Gymnastics men’s floor and pommel horse finals.

Here’s a glance at what to look forward to on Saturday’s Paris 2024 schedule.

Athletics

The first athletics medals will be handed out today at the Stade de France.

Team GB’s Dina Asher-Smith, Darryl Neita and Imani-Lara Lansiquot are among those targeting the women’s 100m final at 8.80pm, with the semi-finals earlier in the evening. Asher-Smith, Britain’s fastest female sprinter, is competing at her third Games and will be hoping to add an Olympic medal to the 100m European title she earned in earlier this year.

Team GB will also be represented in the mixed 4x400m relay final, which gets underway in the evening.

Elsewhere on the track - Zharnel Hughes, Louie Hinchliffe and Jeremiah Azu will be competing in the men’s 100m heats.

Hughes broke the 30-year-old British men’s 100m record set by Linford Christie in 2023 Credit: PA

Gymnastics

In gymnastics, Max Whitlock contesting the men’s pommel horse at 4.10pm.

Whitlock, who is already the most successful pommel horse worker in Olympic history, is aiming to earn a fourth consecutive medal on the apparatus, before retiring from the sport.

Jake Jarman and Luke Whitehouse will be competing in the men's floor individuals at 2.30pm.

Jarman is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion in the floor, while Whitehouse is a two-time European champion in the discipline.

Despite a top 10 finish in the Men's All-Around Final, Jake Jarman missed out on a medal on day five of Paris 2024 Credit: PA

Equestrian

Team GB are seeking their third equestrian team gold to add to this year's collection.

As Becky Moody, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, who have also all qualified for the individual final on Sunday, will go for gold in the team dressage final. Britain won gold in the event at London 2012, and also finished on the podium in Rio and Tokyo.

Rowing

In the water, oars will be picked up for the last time in Paris 2024 with Team GB having the chance to earn medals in the women's and men's eight final. Both boats won their respective heats to qualify - with the men’s eights delivered one of the two rowing medals Team GB won at Tokyo, securing a bronze.

Cycling

Olympic gold winner of the men's mountain bike cross-country race, Tom Pidcock, will return to his bike.

He'll compete in the men's road race alongside Stephen Williams, Fred Wright and Josh Tarling - who finished fourth in the men's time trial.

