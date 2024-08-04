Play Brightcove video

Silver medallist Tommy Fleetwood spoke to ITV News about the killings in Southport

An emotional Tommy Fleetwood said it had been a "shocking time" for the families and friends of the children involved in the Southport stabbings that have left his hometown grieving.

The golfer, who won silver on Sunday after narrowly missing out on gold to Scottie Scheffler, spoke to ITV News from Paris in the wake of the devastating attack.

"It's been a shocking time for the town, but I mean, more for the families and the kids that have been involved," he said.

"I don't really feel like my golf would make any difference to anyone, if you like, but to hear that it might have cheered people up in my hometown, that means a lot."

While he now calls Dubai home, Fleetwood, who said he was "disappointed" not to have come home with gold, was born and raised in Southport.

The 33-year-old said earlier this week he was "absolutely heartbroken" to hear of the knife attack in his hometown.

"What they are going through is unimaginable," he wrote on X.

"As a parent myself it’s difficult to even comprehend what has happened and what they have ahead of them, but I know the whole community in Southport will come together to support them."

Southport has been in mourning since a knifeman attacked children attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed in the attack.

Eight other children were injured along with two adults – yoga instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Buildings across Southport were lit up in pink over the weekend, and Southport FC held a minute's silence to remember the lives lost.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Banks in Lancashire, has been charged with their murders and 10 other attempted murders.

Violence has broken out in parts of England and Northern Ireland following the Southport stabbings, with 147 arrests made since Saturday alone.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, is accused of the attack, but false claims spread online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had travelled to the UK by boat.

The far right have been widely condemned as the organising force behind the subsequent rioting, which has seen bricks pelted at police officers, community facilities including a library set on fire, mosques attacked and shops looted.

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the attacks as "far-right thuggery" and vowed that those involved "will regret it".

