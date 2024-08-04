'It could happen to anyone': Harry and Meghan discuss dangers of online harm

Play Brightcove video

The couple discussed wanting to protect their own children from online harm, as ITV News reporter Olivia Guthrie reports

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken about the dangers of online harm and wanting to protect their children, in their first formal broadcast interview since their conversation with Oprah Winfrey three years ago.

Speaking on CBS News Sunday Morning, the couple discussed how young people can be affected by experiences online.

Harry said "one of the scariest things" was the fact that losing a child to suicide can "happen to absolutely anybody".

In a reference to how the mental wellbeing of young people can be affected by experiences online, Harry said: “At this point we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder, and even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide.

“That is the terrifying piece of this.”

He continued: “We always talk about the olden days, if your kids were under your roof, we knew what they were up to, at least they were safe.

“And now, they could be in the next room on a tablet or on a phone and going down these rabbit holes and before you know, within 24 hours they could be taking their life.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken out about the dangers of online harm Credit: PA

They spoke about wanting to protect their own children, Archie and Lilibet, as they marked the launch of The Parents’ Network, in association with the couple’s charitable Archewell Foundation.

The initiative seeks to provide parents with a safe and free-to-access support network to help those whose children have been harmed by social media, and is available for parents to join in the US, UK and Canada.

Harry and Meghan have highlighted the threat the internet poses to children numerous times since their move to America, and are due to spotlight the topic during their trip to Colombia later this summer.

Meghan said about her eldest child, Archie, and daughter Lilibet: “Our kids are young, they are three and five, they’re amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them.

“And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

Meghan also spoke about how it is worth voicing how she overcame her experience of suicidal thoughts, at the height of her crisis in the British monarchy, to save lives.

“I think when you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it,” the duchess said.

“And I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way.

“And I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed.

“So, if me voicing what I have overcome, will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything’s okay, then that’s worth it.

“I’ll take a hit for that.”

It comes three years after the duchess confessed she had contemplated taking her own life, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying: “I just didn’t want to be alive any more.”

The Sussexes will visit Colombia later this summer - their second official tour of the year after they visited Nigeria in May, taking part in a range of activities over three days.

While details of the couple’s itinerary have not been released by the Archewell Foundation, the vice president said they would “engage in several activities” related to safeguarding young people online and in physical spaces.

If any of the issues in this article have affected you or someone you know, there is always help available: