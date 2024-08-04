Paris 2024 day nine: Finals continue to come thick and fast as Team GB eyes gold

Sunday at the Paris Olympics 2024 is all about finals.

Gold medals are up for grabs, whether its in the pool, which will see the men’s 4x100m medley relay team - albeit without Adam Peaty - or on the running track, which will see the 100m men's final, featuring first-time Olympian Louie Hinchliffe.

Here is what you can expect to see from Team GB today:

Golf

Only one Englishman will feature in the golf competition as it enters its final round on Sunday, with Tommy Fleetwood one shot off the lead in third.

His teammate Matt Fitzpatrick has withdrawn with a thumb injury following Saturday's round.

Fleetwood, who was 16th at Tokyo 2020, shot two under par on Day Three, leaving him on -13 overall.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele and Spanish golfer Jon Rahm are tied for lead on -14.

Tee off begins at 8am.

Shooting

Amber Rutter hailed her “almost perfect” Olympic return after putting herself in pole position to qualify for Sunday’s women’s skeet shooting final.

She will go into the two final rounds of women’s skeet qualification as the joint-leader, having missed just one target during the opening three rounds.

The final two rounds of qualification will get underway at 09:30am, before the top six progress to the final, which starts at 2.30pm.

Team GB's Amber Rutter Credit: PA

Athletics

Arguably one of the most exciting events of the Olympics is the men's 100m final, which is set to take place at 8.55pm.

Team GB’s Zharnel Hughes and Louie Hinchliffe have both qualified for the semi-finals, which take place at 20:00.

Hinchcliffe shocked the athetics world on Saturday after he clocked 9.98 seconds to win his heat that included current world champion Noah Lyles.

This is the first time the 22-year-old is competing in the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Hughes, who secured a World Championship bronze last year, also qualified from a fast heat in 10.03 seconds.

Gymnastics

There are three individual apparatus finals with British involvement on Sunday following a bronze medal for Jake Jarman on Saturday.

Harry Hepworth will go in two individual finals, the rings at 2pm and the vault at 3.25pm. He qualified in second with 14.766 on the vault and eighth with 14.700 on the rings.

Joining Hepworth in the men’s vault final will be Jarman, who scored 14.699.

Beckie Downie will feature on the uneven bars at 2.40pm final after scoring 14.666 in qualifying.

Adam Peaty won Olympic silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke final Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

Road race

Lizzie Deignan will become the first British female cyclist to compete at four Olympic Games as she features in the women’s road race, which gets underway at 1pm.

Deignan, who got silver in this event in London, will be joined by Pfeiffer Georgi and Anna Henderson, who has already earned a silver medal in the time trial.

Swimming

In the pool, the men’s 4x100m medley relay team will go for gold at 6.06pm.

Adam Peaty will not be competing in the relay after a bout of Covid has left him feeling like it has been the “worst week” physically.

Charlotte Fry, Carl Hester and Becky Moody after winning a bronze medal in the Dressage Team Grand Prix Special . Credit: PA

Dressage

After winning a team bronze, Team GB’s Charlotte Fry, Carl Hester and Becky Moody will now compete individually in the dressage final, which gets underway at 9am BST.

World champion Fry was the fourth best individual qualifier with 78.913 and the fourth best individual performer in the team final with 79.483.

Team GB already has four equestrian medals at the Games, two golds and two bronzes.

