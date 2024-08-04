Rotherham: Anti-immigration demonstrators smash windows of Holiday Inn

Masked anti-immigration demonstrators have smashed windows at a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham.

Objects including pieces of wood and chairs have been thrown at the hotel and at police officers who are lined up in front of the building.

At least one injured officer in riot gear was carried away by colleagues.

The unrest is the latest in a series of violent protests across the country.

More than 90 arrests have been made across the country and some charges have been brought, with police warning of more to come once footage has been scoured.

Sir Keir held crisis talks with ministers on Saturday over the unrest, with Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood telling colleagues “the whole justice system is ready to deliver convictions as quickly as possible”.

There was violence on Saturday in towns and cities such as Hull, Liverpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham, Bristol, Manchester, Blackpool and Belfast which saw several police officers injured.

In Liverpool, Merseyside Police said about 300 people were involved in violent disorder on County Road, Walton, which included community facilities being set on fire.

The Spellow Lane Library Hub, which was opened last year to provide support for one of the most deprived communities in the country, suffered severe damage to the ground floor.

Police said rioters tried to prevent firefighters from accessing the blaze, throwing a missile at the fire engine and breaking the rear window of the cab.

