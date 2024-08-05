Comedian Chris McCausland has been announced as the first blind contestant to take part in Strictly Come Dancing - as the show remains in the spotlight for its treatment of previous celebrity dancers.

He made a series of jokes as he discussed his place on the show on ITV's This Morning, though serious questions remain for Strictly bosses.

McCausland noted he had "never watched the show" and added: "This is literally the worst-kept secret there has ever been in British television.”

The popular BBC dancing show has made negative headlines recently after a storm of controversy over the alleged treatment of contestants on the show.

The BBC is still to publish the findings of an investigation following allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington.

Pernice rejects the allegations and fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show.

JLS member JB Gill, who has had five number one singles in the UK, was also revealed as a contestant on Monday.

The announcements comes after swimmer Tom Dean said he will be appearing on the show after reaching the final of the men’s 200-metre individual medley in the Paris 2024 Olympics last week.

JLS member JB Gill will be appearing on the show. Credit: BBC

It had been widely reported that comic McCausland would be joining the line-up.

Appearing on ITV's This Morning, he said: “I think it’s been out there – it’s been exhausting keeping a secret everyone seems to know.”

Asked how he feels about taking part, he said: “Apprehensive, massively apprehensive.

“I don’t know what I’m getting myself into. I’ve never watched it, obviously. It’s just some music.”

Tom Dean has said he will appear on the show. Credit: PA

He added: “I don’t dance, I have never danced. I grew up with headbanging and mosh pits.”

McCausland lost his sight due to retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary eye disease, which causes gradual degeneration of the retina.

He said: “If anybody out there is thinking ‘How the hell is he going to do that?’ then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing.

“I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok, don’t answer that.”

McCausland has hosted his own show on ITV on Saturday mornings, and has also featured on panel shows such as Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and QI.

