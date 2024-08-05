Play Brightcove video

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan have been celebrated by their fellow Love Islanders after being crowned winners of the show's 2024 season.

The pair are the first Black couple to win the reality show and hope their victory will "set the pace for more diverse representation".

Over the weekend, the 2024 GRM Gala brought together an array of artists and key industry figures to celebrate black excellence in the UK entertainment and music industry.

The event, hosted by GRM Daily, marked the 15th anniversary of the platform.

ITV News went along and caught up with some of the talent in attendance, including previous Love Island contestants who shared their reactions to Mimii and Josh's historic win.

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack on the carpet at the GRM Gala 2024

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, who placed third in season eight, said: "Having a Black couple win gives other Black young women hope that they could maybe one day win.

"It shows that we are allowed to be in any space we want to be. You don't have to look any particular way. When you see someone who looks like you, it gives you that extra boost."

Tyrique Hyde on the carpet at the GRM Gala 2024

Tyrique Hyde, who placed third in season 10, added: "The first fully Black couple to win Love Island. I think the USA Love Island also had a black couple win this year.

"It's Black people's time. We're taking over, man."

Ella Thomas on the carpet at the GRM Gala 2024

Tyrique's partner in the villa and third-place finalist, Ella Thomas, shared her excitement: "I was buzzing about that. It made me so happy because that's never happened before. It really shows that we're breaking those barriers."

The winners said they had no regrets from their time on the show, with Josh remarking: "It was all positives for me, even the arguments."

Welsh couple Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies finished as runners-up in the grand final, while fellow islanders Matilda Draper and Sean Stone came third, and Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukoya placed fourth.

