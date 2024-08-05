Paris 2024 day 10: Team GB claims third triathlon medal in mixed relay

Team GB has secured its third medal in the triathlon as Beth Potter claimed bronze in the mixed relay on Monday morning.

Britain won the inaugural Olympic title in the format in Tokyo and looked in a very strong position when individual bronze medallist Beth Potter began the last leg in the lead.

But Potter could not match the pace of Germany’s Laura Lindemann on the final sprint, just losing out to Taylor Knibb of the United States in a photo finish.

The joint effort by Potter Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sam Dickinson saw the UK win its first medal on Monday.

Team GB are targeting numerous other medals across different sports with a wealth of talent and numerous world champions in their respective fields representing the UK.

Here's what to expect on day 10 of Paris 2024.

Athletics

Team GB star Keely Hodgkinson is up in the final of the women's 800m, and she will be hoping to go one better than the silver medal she claimed at Tokyo 2020.

Hodgkinson will compete at around 8.45pm BST on Monday evening and heads into the contest as the fastest qualifier.

Elsewhere, Dina Asher-Smith, Darryl Neita and Bianca Williams will take part in the women's 200m semi-finals.

Zharnel Hughes is the UK's 200m record holder. Credit: PA

Women's poll vaulting will also take place, with Tokyo bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw and world indoor champion and British record holder Molly Caudery both competing.

Finally, British record holder Zharnel Hughes will be competing in the men's 200m heats on Monday evening, while Laviai Nielsen, Victoria Ohuruogu and Amber Anning are in action in the women’s 400m heats.

Cycling

Cycling kicks off on Monday and Team GB could be in with an immediate chance of gold.

The trio of Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell could claim the first-ever British medal at the event.

Finucane and Capewell were both involved as Team GB won a World Championship silver medal last year.

Kayak cross

The kayak cross ends on Monday with Team GB in with a chance in both the men's and women's competitions.

Kimberley Woods and Mallory Franklin are both through to the quarter-finals for the women's and Joe Clarke, the men’s kayak cross world champion, is into the quarter-finals for the men's competition.

Kimberley Woods is hoping for a medal. Credit: PA

Diving

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson will be targeting a second Olympic medal, following their 10m synchro bronze, as they compete in the individual competition.

Climbing

Hamish McArthur and four-time World Cup gold medallist Toby Roberts are representing Team GB at the sport climbing which kicks off on Monday morning.

