Paris 2024 day 11: Athletics track takes centre stage

After a day that brought Team GB's Paris 2024 medal tally up to 42 medals, Britain will be hoping to grab medals in diving, equestrian, sailing and skateboarding.

Monday saw a series of huge wins for Team GB with the women's team sprint making history by smashing three records and picking up their first ever gold in the velodrome.

And 20 years on from Dame Kelly Holmes' Olympic gold win in the Athens 2004 800m final, Greater Manchester's Keely Hodgkinson added her name to Team GB's 800m track winners list - picking up her first ever Olympic gold.

Here's what to expect from day 11 of Paris 2024:

Track and field

At last, there will be a final chance for Dina Asher-Smith as she and Daryll Neita qualify for the 200m final on Tuesday evening.

In the Men's long jump final, 27-year-old, Jacob Fincham-Dukes will be hoping to convert his back to back British Outdoor National Championships medals into an Olympic gold.

Josh Kerr and Scotsman, Neil Gourley will contest the men’s 1500m final.

All three will be going for gold in their respective finals today. Credit: PA

Steeplechase athlete and British record holder, Lizzie Bird will be aiming for a spot on the podium in the 3000m final.

Laura Muir, Georgia Bell and Revée Walcott-Nolan will be giving it their all in the Women's 1500m heats to qualify for the semi-finals on Friday.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon is the favourite in the category having bagged gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and picked up a silver in the Women's 5000m race last night.

Skateboarding

The women’s park final sees world champion Sky Brown take on 22-year-old Yosozumi Sakura of Japan who bids to defend her Olympic title.

Aged just 13 years and 28 days, Sky Brown became the youngest athlete to win an Olympic medal for Team GB Credit: PA

Brown was just 13 years old when she won her first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020.

Now, 16-year-old Brown will compete in the women’s park preliminaries, with the final in the afternoon.

Equestrian

Ben Maher, Harry Charles and Scott Brash will represent Team GB in the equestrian individual jumping final in the morning. The trio have already won gold in the team jumping event in Paris.

Maher is the reigning individual Olympic champion after winning a six-way jump-off in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 Silver medalist Jack Carlin will be a part of Team GB' Men's Sprint quartet. Credit: PA

Velodrome

After a world record evening for team GB women's sprint team on Monday, the Men's sprint team, formed of Jack Carlin, Edward Lowe and Hamish Turnbull, will also be targeting a gold medal final.

Carlin was part of the team that picked up sprint silver at Tokyo, and also earned an individual sprint bronze at that Games.

Diving

Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won bronze in the Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final Credit: PA

In the pool, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix will be targeting a second Olympic medal, after qualifying for the Women's 10m platform dive final.

Her bronze medal partner in the 10m synchronised dive, Lois Toulson, missed out on a spot after coming 13th in the solo 10m platform qualifiers.

