Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has called for an end to "bullying athletes", after admitting she has been greatly affected by misconceptions about her gender.

The Algerian athlete faced a wave of scrutiny after she beat Italian opponent Angela Carini in just 46 seconds.

Khelif, 25, along with Lin Yu-ting who is boxing in the women's category for Taiwan, were both banned from the world championships last year by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for failing an unspecified eligibility test.

However, the IBA was stripped as the global governing body for boxing in June last year by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is administering the sport in Paris.

The IOC said the aggression faced by Khelif and Lin was "totally unacceptable", and confirmed both were fully eligible to compete in Olympic women's boxing.

Both women have been subject to a torrent of online abuse despite competing in female boxing events for years, rife with unsubstantiated claims about their gender and bodies - including that they were men or transgender.

Khelif said: “I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects.

"It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people."

Khelif and Lin are now both poised to win Olympic medals, after reaching the semi-finals in Paris.

Khelif acknowledged the pressure and pain of enduring this ordeal while competing far from home in the most important event of her athletic career.

“I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren’t affected deeply,” she said.

“They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response.”

Carini, who cried and refused to shake Khelif's hand after being beaten by her, later apologised for her reaction.

She told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport: “All this controversy makes me sad. I’m sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision.”

Khelif declined to answer when asked whether she had undergone tests other than doping tests, saying she didn’t want to talk about it.

She expressed gratitude for the support of the IOC, and said she would not let the controversy deter her efforts in the ring.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif during her fight against Angela Carini. Credit: AP

“I don’t care about anyone’s opinion,” Khelif said a day after beating Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary.

“I came here for a medal, and to compete for a medal. I will certainly be competing to improve [and] be better, and God willing, I will improve, like every other athlete.”

Khelif's victory on Saturday came with a wave of emotion, as she waved to her fans, knelt and slammed her palm on the canvas, her smile turning to tears.

"After the media frenzy and after the victory, there was a mix of joy and at the same time, I was greatly affected, because honestly, it wasn’t an easy thing to go through at all," she said.

"It was something that harms human dignity.”

Khelif’s next bout in Paris is against Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand on Tuesday. If she wins, she will fight for a gold medal on Friday.

