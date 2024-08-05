Play Brightcove video

Violence over the weekend marks the latest flashpoint in an ongoing dispute that has now been raging for weeks, as ITV News Reporter Caroline Lewis explains

Anti-government protestors in Bangladesh are to march to the country's capital following a weekend of violence which left 95 people dead on Sunday, according to local media.

The military have imposed a curfew for an indefinite period and access to the internet has been cut off, in an attempt to stem the unrest.

Hundreds were injured in the violence in Dhaka, and at least 14 police officers were killed in Sunday's violence, Bangladesh's leading newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

The demonstrations. which began with students marching for an end to a quota system for government jobs, have so far left more than 200 dead.

The violence has prompted calls for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

Ms Hasina has said the protesters who engaged in “sabotage” and destruction were no longer students but criminals.

At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks, with the unrest resulting in the closure of schools and universities across the country.

Protestors had called for a non-cooperation effort over the weekend, urging people to avoid paying taxes and utility bills, and not to show up to work on Sunday.

The protests began last month as students demanded an end to a quota system that reserved 30% of government jobs for the families of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence against Pakistan in 1971.

Following the violence, the country's Supreme Court ruled that the veterans’ quota must be cut to 5%, with 93% of jobs to be allocated on merit.

Men run past a shopping centre which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Credit: AP

The remaining 2% will be set aside for members of ethnic minorities as well as transgender and disabled people, it decided.

Although the government accepted the decision, protesters have continued demanding accountability for the violence, which they blame on the use of force by authorities.

Ms Hasina's administration, meanwhile, has blamed the opposition parties and their student wings for instigating the violence.

She offered to talk with student leaders on Saturday, but a coordinator refused and announced a one-point demand for her resignation.

Ms Hasina has repeated her pledges to investigate the deaths, and punish those responsible for the violence, adding she was ready to sit down and speak with the protesters.

