Wall Street tumbles as global stock market sell-off takes hold

Stocks on Wall Street plunged on Monday, prompting concerns about a recession in the United States.

The development came as markets in Asia, including Japan and South Korea, suffered similar downward turns.

The S&P 500 was down by 4% in early trading, while Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,197 points, or 3% on Monday morning.

Nasdaq composite slid 5.5% to pull it 15% below its record set last month.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 12.4% for its worst day since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

It marked Tokyo's reaction to a jobs report released on Friday, showing US employers slowed hiring last month by much more than economists expected.

It comes as the latest in a series of data releases on the US economy, which have all come in weaker than expected.

This has prompted fears the country's Federal Reserve has put the brakes on the US economy by too much for too long through high interest rates in hopes of stifling inflation.

Losses elsewhere in the world were significant. South Korea’s Kospi index went 8.8% lower, stock markets across Europe sank roughly 3% and bitcoin dropped 12%.

Even gold, which has a reputation for offering safety during tumultuous times, slipped nearly 2%.

