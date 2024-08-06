Play Brightcove video

Vulnerable and scared: Violence over the past week has destroyed properties and fuelled disorder, but the emotional and mental toll is still being counted

Violence over the past week has damaged businesses and properties, but it is the hate crimes that have left people from diverse backgrounds feeling vulnerable and scared.

The rioters may have departed but the scars from the disorder and violence they have brought remain. Victims of hate crimes are trying, but struggling to tape over the cracks.

In Middlesbrough, homes and vehicles were targeted by far-right rioters. Pooja, who moved from India to the north of England, met the gaze of rioters through her window.

“I was looking out my window and I saw the hate in their eyes," she told ITV News.

They trashed her car and tried to break into her home.

She added: “I thought I was coming to a country that respects all people and being a part of it, but after this, this changed my mind. I don’t think I’m going to continue living here.

“I was scared of ghosts but I’m scared of people now."

The community came together to clear the physical remnants of disorder - the attitudes of some seemingly still remain.

Suweb Ali's has spoken of his devastation after his brother's grave was covered in paint. Credit: ITV News

In Burnley, the hate was not reserved for the living.

Graves were daubed in paint, headstones were defaced, with one man speaking of his devastation after "evil individuals" desecrated his younger brother's grave.

Suweb Ali told ITV News: “We feel like we couldn’t protect him alive and now he should be at rest and peace."

The local community has since worked to remove the paint poured on the headstones, but Suweb says the incident has frightened his family.

"We're all scared," he said. "I've cancelled summer plans with my children.

"Everyone wants the same: to live equally. But we're going back in time."

Lancashire Police said it was treating the hate crime "incredibly seriously".

A spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation after a report of criminal damage in Burnley today (Monday, August 5).

"We were called around 4:15pm to Burnley Cemetery on Rossendale Road after a report that paint had been poured across headstones in a Muslim burial area.

"The investigation into this matter is very much ongoing. We are taking this matter incredibly seriously and this is being treated as a hate crime.

"We do not tolerate hate of any form, and we will do everything in our power to identify the offenders and take the appropriate action.”

