Kamala Harris has announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will become her vice presidential candidate for the United States' upcoming election, according to US media.

The announcement comes as Harris is set to make a planned public appearance with Walz on Tuesday afternoon.

Walz has served 12 years in the House and currently leads the Democratic Governors' Association.

Harris formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday - becoming the first woman of colour to lead a major party ticket.

Over the weekend, the current VP also interviewed two other potential contenders for the role - Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

It follows weeks of speculation around who would join Harris on the ticket, after Joe Biden's shock announcement that he was dropping out of the race on July 21.

Calls for the US president to step aside from the Democrat election campaign grew following several high-profile gaffes, including a shaky debate performance and an incident where he introduced Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin".

Biden announced he was leaving the race on social media platform X, before swiftly endorsing current Harris.

Walz is relatively unknown to the majority of Americans. An AP-NORC poll showed that nine in ten US adults do not know enough about Walz to form an opinion.

