More violence flares in Plymouth and Belfast as arrests continue

Play Brightcove video

Six people were arrested in Plymouth on Monday as police said they struggled to contain the "sustained violence"

Violence broke out in Portsmouth and Belfast in the seventh day of unrest after the Southport stabbings with more than 370 arrests made so far.

Two members of the public were taken to hospital and police officers were injured after people launched fireworks and bricks in the Devon port city on Monday night.

The officers had attempted to keep rival demonstrations apart.

Speaking at the scene, Inspector Ryan North Moore said six arrests had been made.

He said: “This is not a protest any more. In my opinion, this is violence. This is sustained violence.”

Asked how difficult it was to police the protest, he added: “It’s off the scale today. With the resources we’ve got, it’s difficult.”

Meanwhile, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said it was “dealing with ongoing disorder” in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast.

Riot officers had stones and petrol bombs thrown at them.

The Northern Ireland Assembly is set to be recalled to discuss violent scenes, gathering on Thursday to discuss a motion condemning criminal damage and targeting of businesses in recent days.

In Southport, hundreds of people attended a peaceful vigil a week on from the murders of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

Children blew bubbles and others left flowers and heart-shaped balloons on Monday evening in remembrance of the victims of the stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

Merseyside Police have since said one child caught up in the incident remained in hospital but all other patients had been discharged.

On Monday, the Prime Minister said a “standing army” of specialist police officers was being assembled to crack down on rioting, as he called for perpetrators to be named and shamed.

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to “ramp up criminal justice” after an emergency Cobra meeting was called following disorder over the weekend which saw rioters storm hotels housing asylum seekers.

Starmer rejected calls for Parliament to be recalled in the face of the rioting.

The Prime Minister said he was focused on ensuring police can carry out their duties, as MPs from across the political spectrum demanded Parliament return from its summer recess.

.Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

There have been at least 378 arrests since the violence broke out last week, with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) warning the total is expected to rise each day.

Several suspects faced charges in court on Monday as ministers and police chiefs descended on Westminster for the meeting setting out the response for the coming days in a bid to clamp down on further unrest.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the courts were on “standby” to ensure “swift justice”.

Although several cases were already in motion, questions were being raised about how quickly this would happen in reality as it emerged some suspects will not face court for weeks.

Staffordshire Police said two people charged over disorder in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday were not due in court for more than a fortnight, and others accused of being involved in unrest in Bristol are not due to face court until September, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Elsewhere, defendants were brought before magistrates in Belfast, Sheffield, Liverpool and South Tyneside in the latest wave of court appearances.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...