Ofwat proposes biggest fines ever on three water companies

Ofwat has proposed £168 million worth of fines for three of England’s biggest water companies for failing to manage their wastewater treatment works, including a £104 million fine for crisis-hit Thames Water.

Ofwat said it had “uncovered a catalogue of failure” by three of England’s biggest water firms resulting in “excessive spills from storm overflows”.

Ofwat’s chief executive David Black said: “Our investigation has shown how they routinely released sewage into our rivers and seas, rather than ensuring that this only happens in exceptional circumstances as the law intends.”

The other two companies being fined are Yorkshire Water for £47 million and Northumbrian Water for £17 million.

