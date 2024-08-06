Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott, Keely Hodgkinson recounted what it felt like to finally win the gold

Following her stunning win in the women's 800m on Monday, Keely Hodgkinson has told ITV News she now thinks beating the world record that has stood for 40 years is "possible".

When asked whether she planned to do with her future, the 22-year-old said "there's a whole world record to attempt", adding she would "love to give it a go."

She said: "Why not?

"I think with everything we've had in advancements in track and field - the science behind how we train, the shoe technology, the tracks - I think it's really making it seem possible."

She told ITV News she felt during the race like she was in front of a home crowd because many family members, friends and British fans were in the stadium in Paris.

The previous record of one minute and 53.28 seconds was set by Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983.

Keely Hodgkinson celebrating the win. Credit: PA

Hodgkinson's time was one minute and 57.15 seconds.

It is the longest-standing outdoor world record in running.

Kratochvilova set numerous world records during her career across a variety of distances, but only the 800m remained.

The record has been mired in controversy over accusations of state-organised doping at the time of Kratochvilova's record. But she has always fiercely denied knowingly taking drugs to enhance her performance.

Hodgkinson said her win still felt "absolutely surreal."

She said it felt "incredible" to join the likes of Jess Ennis Hill among the nine British women to win the Olympic gold.

Hodgkinson said she felt emotional after the win because she had always "wanted on a global podium to hear the British national anthem being played and to stand there with a medal."

Three summers ago in Tokyo, a then-19-year-old Hodgkinson stormed to a surprise silver, breaking a British record held by Dame Kelly Holmes for 26 years.

Since Tokyo, Hodgkinson had finished runner-up at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and back-to-back World Championships, also claiming two European titles.

