Charley Hull has been told she can't bring her cigarettes to her pursuit of Olympic gold, with the English woman fearing the ban could see her performance go up in smoke.

Hull, notoriously named the “female John Daly” after going viral for smoking a cigarette on a course at the US Open two months ago, tied for seventh at Rio 2016 before earning her first LPGA Tour victory in the same year.

At Paris 2024, she faces United States’ Nelly Korda, a favourite who won gold in Tokyo.

However, the ban may be hinder Hull, who has been diagnosed with ADHD and has admitted smoking calms her nerves.

“It relaxes me a little bit. But it is what it is,” she told reporters.

“I do smoke on the course. It’s a habit, something I do. But I won’t do it this week. I don’t think you’re allowed.”

On Wednesday, the British number one plays alongside long-time friend Georgia Hall who will make her Olympic debut.

Georgia Hall (left) and Charley Hull, who are set to represent Great Britain in the women's golf event at this summer's Olympic Games. Credit: PA

When asked about the reaction around her infamous US open images, Hull was nonchalant: “I haven’t gone on Instagram in about four or five months. I don’t go on social media or anything. I just let my agent do it.

“I just concentrate on my golf and just hang out with Georgia (Hall) off the golf course.”

The two-time LPGA winner says playing in the Olympics unique and said she is looking forward her round on Wednesday.

“Obviously really an honour to be representing Great Britain and playing for your country," she said.

“It’s been on my mind in the last few years to get into this team and win a medal.”

