Scottish students report receiving blank emails on exam results day

The Scottish Qualifications Authority said it has resolved a technical issue, after some students expecting to be sent their exam results said they received blank emails instead.

Pupils across Scotland found out their grades in National, Higher and Advanced Higher qualifications on Tuesday.

Results were set to be released at 8am - but a number of students reported receiving an email where the part supposed to contain exam results was empty.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said it was working "urgently" to resolve issues, before later confirming the problem was resolved.

It said: “We have resolved a technical issue that impacted candidates who signed up to receive their results by email only using the MySQA service.

“We apologise for any concern caused to learners who experienced a delay before receiving their MySQA email with their results attached.”

The SQA also said most students received their results as expected, and those opting to be told their grades by text weren't affected.

All learners across Scotland will also receive their physical certificate today via post, the organisation confirmed.

