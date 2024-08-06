The Paris Olympics saw the first all-Black female podium on Monday, with Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and USA's Simone Biles, and Jordan Chiles all winning medals in the gymnastics floor routine.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, continued her gold-winning streak, having already claimed three golds in the all-around, vault, and team competitions.

Pundits expected her to secure another gold in the floor routine to cap off her Olympic campaign.

However, at a packed Bercy Arena, Biles twice stepped out of bounds during her floor routine, which resulted in penalties, giving her a score of 14.133 - narrowly behind Andrade who scored 14.166.

USA's Chiles took third place after successfully appealing her initial score.

Andrade shakes Biles and Chiles' hand Credit: AP

Despite her slight disappointment, Biles' sportsmanship shone on the historic podium, where she and Chiles bowed to the Brazilian.

Biles later said: “I love Rebeca, she’s incredible. She’s so amazing, a queen, it was an all-Black podium so that was super exciting for us and then Jordan said ‘shall we bow to her’ and I said ‘absolutely’ – that’s why we did.

“She’s so exciting to watch and it was the right thing to do.”

Andrade is now the most decorated gymnast in Brazilian and Latin American history, as well as the most decorated Brazilian Olympian across all sports.

Essence, a lifestyle magazine for Black American women, wrote on Instagram: "For the first time in Olympic history, three Black women swept the medals on the Floor Exercise, all while competing to Beyoncé songs, proving that they’re all THAT GIRL."

Simone Biles with a her Paris Olympics medals Credit: AP

Biles can leave Paris with her head held high as she solidified her status as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

She said: "I’m not upset about my performance or anything, I’m actually very happy, proud and even more excited that it’s over! “I’ve accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics but in the sport – I can’t be mad at my performances."

