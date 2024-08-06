Whale breaches in rare appearance during Olympics surfing semi-final

Against the idyllic backdrop of Tahiti's ocean, a surprise whale appearance dazzled spectators during the final day of the Olympics surfing competition on Monday.

Just metres from athletes Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica - who were competing in the women's semi-final - the whale breached the water in an enchanting moment for photographers.

Some 16,000km away from the host city of Paris, whales gather around the prime location of the Tahiti islands during mating, birthing and migration season.

It’s not uncommon to spot other wild animals in the turquoise waters such as birds, seals and even sharks.

Brazil's Weston-Webb beat Costa Rica's Hennessy and proceeded to the final where she lost to Caroline Marks of Team USA.

