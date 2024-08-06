A number of countries have released official warnings to citizens in the UK, as violent disorder continues to unfold in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

More than 370 arrests have been made across the country during seven days of unrest and riots which followed the deaths of three children at a summer holiday dance class in Southport.

In some cities across the UK, rioters have set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers, and launched bricks and fireworks at police.

There have also been reports of hate crimes, with police in Belfast confirming a man in his 50s is in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked in a suspected incident.

No countries have advised against their citizens coming to the UK, but some have updated their travel warnings and given specific advice amid the continuing unrest.

With disorder expected to continue, here are the different countries which have updated their guidance to citizens in the UK.

India

The High Commission of India in London said it has been closely monitoring the "disturbances", and encouraged visitors from the country to stay vigilant and exercise caution in the UK.

"It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway," a statement read.

The commission said Indian citizens should contact it during an emergency.

Australia

The Australian government issued an alert on Monday, advising people to avoid protest areas, follow the instructions of local authorities and to monitor the media for information and updates.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates' embassy in London asked citizens to exercise the "maximum degree of caution" and warned them against visiting areas where riots and demonstrations had taken place.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Nigeria

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have issued a "travel alert" to those intending to come to the UK.

A statement said there is “an increased risk of violence and disorder occasioned by the recent riots in the UK”, noting that “the violence has assumed dangerous proportions”.

“Demonstrations by far right and other extra-parliamentary groups in parts of the UK in recent weeks have been large, and in some instances unruly," it continued.

Malaysia

The Malaysian High Commission in London said: “Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities.”

It encouraged people to register with the commission for "timely information and assistance".

Indonesia

Indonesian citizens in the UK have been urged to avoid large crowds and increase their vigilance, after the Indonesian embassy in London also issued a warning.

Kenya

Kenya has not issued any official warnings to citizens, but the country's principal secretary for foreign affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, took to social media platform X on Sunday to express concern.

“A deeply worrying situation in the UK. Kenyans are urged to exercise caution,” he said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...