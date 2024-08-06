'Worms and long queues': Adam Peaty criticises food at Paris Olympics

Team GB's swimmer Adam Peaty has claimed athletes at the Paris Olympics have found worms in their food as he criticised inadequate catering at the Olympic Village.

The six-time Olympic medallist said the Games are not feeding athletes the "best" food.

"I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough," he told the i newspaper. “The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re not feeding them the best.”

He complained about the quantity and quality of food, saying it would affect athletes' performances.

He said: “The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform... We need to give the best we possibly can. “Tokyo the food was incredible. Rio was incredible. But this time around? There wasn’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queuing system.”

Catering at Olympic food Credit: AP

The Paris Olympics organisers pledged that 60% of meals would be meatless and a third plant-based for sustainability, but Peaty said this did not work for him.

“The narrative of sustainability has just been pushed on the athletes... I want meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change?"

Peaty was not the only athlete to complain about the food at the Olympic Village.

Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon, who won a gold medal in the men's 100m backstroke and bronze in the men's 4x100m freestyle, said the food was bad.

The gold medal winner told the Guardian: "There is no air conditioning in the village, it's hot, the food is bad.

"Many athletes move for this reason: it's not an alibi or excuse, it's the reality of what perhaps not everyone knows."

The women's 400m freestyle gold medalist, Ariane Titmus, too criticised living conditions.

"It probably wasn't the time I thought I was capable of, but living in the Olympic Village makes it hard to perform," the Australian said.

"It's definitely not made for high performance, so it's about who can really keep it together in the mind."

Athletes' concerns come after food provision for Team GB athletes at the Olympic Village was said to be "improving" following reports of shortages and raw meat being served.

High protein items, including eggs and chicken, were reportedly being rationed at the athletes' base in Paris.

Andy Anson, the British Olympic Association’s chief executive, told The Times the food was "not adequate" and a "dramatic" improvement was needed.

A Paris 2024 spokesperson told the i: “We are listening to the athletes and take their feedback very seriously.

“Since the opening of the village, our partner Sodexo Live! has been working proactively to adapt supplies to the growing use of the Olympic Village restaurants, as well as to the actual consumption by athletes observed over the first few days.

“As a result, the quantities of certain products has been significantly increased and additional staff have been deployed to ensure the service runs smoothly.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...