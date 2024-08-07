Play Brightcove video

The cause of the structural collapse of the hotel has not yet been determined, German officials said

At least two people are dead and several others are trapped after part of a hotel collapsed in a town on the Mosel River in western Germany, officials said.

Fourteen people were in the hotel in the winemaking town of Kroev when one floor of the building collapsed at about 11 pm on Tuesday.

Police said five were able to get out of the building unhurt because they weren’t in the part that collapsed, but that others remained trapped.

Reaching the people trapped is proving to be difficult because the collapse of one floor left two ceilings lying on top of each other, Joerg Teusch, fire and disaster protection inspector for the Bernkastel-Wittlich district said.

He said around 250 officers were assisting at the scene.

“We have to proceed with caution because the entire building structure is like a house of cards. If we pull on the wrong card, this building is sure to collapse,” Teusch added.

“There was no option (to use) stairs, house entrances, doors or windows, because they were simply no longer there,” he said.

Among those saved was a two-year-old child pulled out unharmed and the child’s mother, who was rescued with minor injuries.

The child was filmed being carried out in a blanket. Their father is still trapped, but Teusch said there is hope he will be rescued soon too.

"We all had tears in our eyes and I still feel the same now. The whole story has a very emotional component, because when we arrived, when we looked at the building, it looked like we weren’t taking anyone out,” he added,

Teusch said the cause of the structural collapse hasn’t yet been determined.

Regional public broadcaster SWR said witnesses reported hearing a bang and seeing a large cloud of dust at the time of the collapse.

While the two dead have not yet been identified, German media are reporting it is a man and a woman.

Authorities evacuated 31 people from the area immediately around the damaged building.

Kroev is on a picturesque section of the Mosel near the larger resort town of Traben-Trarbach.

