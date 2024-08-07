Fears of further disorder quashed as thousands show for counter protests

Thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators appeared to quash fears of further violent disorder on Wednesday night, despite the threat of more than 100 planned protests.

In many towns and cities shops were boarded up over fears of further rioting after a week of violent disorder which started in Southport, Merseyside, on July 30, but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to materialise.

More of those arrested in the unrest of the past week will appear on court on Thursday, including some likely to be jailed on live television.

Three men were jailed on Wednesday for up to three years after admitting violent disorder following riots in Liverpool city centre.

On Wednesday evening, large numbers of counter-protesters gathered in areas including Walthamstow, east London, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand – they said – against racism and violence.

This included around 8,000 in Walthamstow, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Liverpool. Similar numbers were seen in Brighton and Newcastle, the group said.

In Walthamstow the crowd were chanting “Whose streets? Our streets” and “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Mahmood Faez told the PA news agency: “It fills our hearts. Regardless of race, religion, sexuality, this sends a strong message to racists that they are not wanted and they are not needed here.”

Officers were understood to be preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter-protests on Wednesday, with gatherings anticipated in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.

Demonstrators at an anti-racism protest in Walthamstow, London Credit: PA

One police source said it was “probably going to be the busiest day of the week, into the evening”.

Despite the majority of forces facing little trouble, the Metropolitan Police said about 50 people gathered in North End Road, Croydon, south London, and had “made clear their intention is to cause disruption and fuel disorder”.

The force said those present in Croydon had dragged and thrown objects down the road, and thrown bottles at officers with 10 people arrested, including four for violent disorder and one for assaulting an emergency workers.

The Met said: “This is not linked to protest, this appears to be pure antisocial behaviour.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said more than 1,000 officers were deployed in London, and the anti-racism protests in Walthamstow and Finchley passed “without major incident or disruption”.

He added: “I want to thank our communities for coming together across the capital and for showing community spirit this evening.”

Dozens of police officers in Aldershot separated opposing groups after tempers flared on Wednesday evening.

Protesters holding Stand Up To Racism placards had been chanting “refugees are welcome here”.

Anti-racism protesters during a march in Birmingham Credit: PA

A group across the road had been chanting back “stop the boats” and some walked towards the Stand Up To Racism demonstrators, stopping traffic, and angry shouting occurred.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers made an arrest after a brick was thrown at a police vehicle during a “largely peaceful” protest in Bristol.

Wednesday’s counter demonstrations came as those arrested over the past week continue to appear in court later this week.

Four men will be sentenced in Liverpool on Thursday after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

William Nelson Morgan, who admitted to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, and John O’Malley, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, will be sentenced live on television at Liverpool Crown Court.

Adam Wharton, who pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal, and his brother Ellis Wharton, who admitted to the same charge, will both also be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court.

Three men in Plymouth will also be sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Demonstrators at an anti-racism protest in Walthamstow Credit: PA

Daniel McGuire, Michael Williams and Lucas Ormond Skeaping have each admitted a charge of violent disorder relating to protests in the Devon city on August 5.

Cristopher Douglas will appear in court at Hull Magistrates’ Court after being charged with violent disorder and possession of class B drugs following unrest in the city on August 3.

On Wednesday, some defendants were reduced to tears as they heard they would be kept in prison before their next hearings.

Liam Ryan, 28, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, cried as he pleaded guilty to violent disorder after disturbances in Manchester city centre on Saturday.

Derek Drummond was jailed for three years at Liverpool Crown Court for violent disorder – alongside Declan Geiran and Liam James Riley who were sentenced to 30 months and 20 months in prison respectively after also admitting violent disorder following riots in Liverpool city centre.

The Stormont Executive is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the response to continuing disorder in Belfast.

Police are investigating race-related hate crimes and disorder across the city on Tuesday, following on from other disorder and violence in the past week.