How tropical Storm Debby in the US could push UK temperatures to mid-30s

Tropical Storm Debby may bring higher temperatures of around 35C to the UK next week.

This week, Debby battered Florida with heavy rain and high winds before moving further southeast.

By Tuesday, the storm had caused six deaths and serious flooding in the US after making landfall on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane and then weakening to a tropical storm by the afternoon.

The Met Office has said that while the storm itself will not hit the UK, it will influence the weather forecast.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Nick Silkstone explained that Tropical Storm Debby in North America will strengthen and shift the jet stream, which plays a significant role in UK weather, causing it to move further south.

This dip in the jet stream is expected to move across the mid-Atlantic this weekend and early next week, bringing a southwesterly flow to the UK.

As a result, a hot airmass could develop, particularly in the southeast.

Temperatures are likely to reach around 30C, with a 30% chance of hitting the mid-30s early next week, the Met Office added.

However, the storm could also bring heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms to central or northern parts of the UK.

By mid-next week, the jet stream is expected to shift east, bringing cooler and more changeable weather, with possible unseasonable winds in some western and northwestern areas.

