ITV News Political Correspondent Shehab Khan spoke to people who felt threatened by the recent riots

With the unrest in the UK now over a week old many people who feel targeted by the far-right riots say they feel threatened and are taking precautions to keep themselves safe.

Migrants and Muslims have been the target of recent attacks, and the resulting anxiety is being felt right across the UK's ethnic minority population.

Speaking to schoolchildren at the Chance to Shine Street club in Aylesbury ITV News heard how they were worried about what could happen to them.

One boy said: "Now that you've seen it a lot on the news sometimes you worry if anything might happen to your family."

Another girl said: "It makes me nervous because I am hearing about all these things that are happening and I don't want it to happen to me, I'm just trying to live my life."

Several Chance to Shine Street events have been cancelled in recent days. Credit: ITV News

Chance to Shine holds clubs across the country but the riots have led to them cancelling meetings in Birmingham and Rotherham.

Police are said to be aware of more than 100 planned events on Wednesday, and more than 30 counter-protests.

Ross Jeabons from Chance to Shine said it was "sad" that so many young people had to miss out.

"Seeing some of our work disrupted, cancelled and not being able to do the stuff that we love doing and the stuff we know is so important to young people, it's really hurtful."

Fatima, from Teesside, who did not want to share her last name with ITV News, said she no longer feels safe while going outside in a hijab.

Primrose said she was feeling a lot of negative emotions during what should be a happy time after the birth of her daughter. Credit: ITV News

"As soon as people see the hijab they know that I am a Muslim, that's my identity, what do I do, but then again I'm still brown, I'm still me, it's such a shame that I am having to change myself for other people."

She said she had told her child they could not go outside and it was upsetting to see her wondering if she was safe.

While many feel threatened by the recent unrest, others refuse to let it change their lives.

Barber Sacha Armstrong told ITV News he did not personally feel unsafe but he did worry about his loved ones.

When asked if he felt welcome in the UK, he said: "You aren't making me feel unwelcome at all."

Many of those ITV News spoke to for this report said their biggest frustrations over the recent unrest came from the damage done to local communities and businesses.

Primrose Hikwa said the riots had made her feel "unnerved" just after having a baby.

She said: "These are not feelings I should be feeling during a happy time, but it's the way of the world at the moment."

The riots have been condemned by political leaders from across the spectrum, with the prime minister vowing swift justice for those who take part.

Several people have already been sentenced for taking part, with hundreds more detained by police.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said on Wednesday "it’s not a legitimate complaint to throw bricks at police” as she vowed those involved with riots “will be met with the law."

