Josh Kerr: Rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen has 'brought the best out in me'

Josh Kerr sat down with ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott and discussed what it felt like to miss out on gold by less than half a second

Josh Kerr has told ITV News his rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen has "brought the best out of me" after reflecting on his silver medal in the Olympic 1500 metres.

Kerr scooped up second in the race after a surprise win by American medallist Cole Hocker in Olympic record time.

The race had been billed as a two-man showdown between Scotsman Kerr, the reigning world champion, and his rival Ingebrigtsen, who claimed gold in Tokyo three summers ago.

The duo were neck and neck down the final stretch, but perhaps paying too close attention to one another when Hocker seized on his opportunity to surge ahead and cross the finish before either of the two heavy favourites.

Cole Hocker beat Josh Kerr by less than a second. Credit: PA

The rivalry between Kerr and Ingebrigtsen, who ultimately finished fourth, had attracted most of the media attention but Kerr told ITV News it had not distracted him.

Speaking about the rivalry he said: "I definitely didn't have the smoothest year with small injuries throughout the year but it kept me on the straight and narrow making sure I got all those one percents I needed before each race and making sure that I was racing my hear out every single time just to win our small little battles throughout the year and it's been fun."

He said there was still a bit of "tension" between the two but he looked forward to planning for the next four years.

Kerr told ITV News he had considered giving up the sport if he won the gold medal but after coming away with the silver he said he felt like it was the "right colour for me right now" and was motivated to try for the gold at the 2028 Olympics in LA.

He added planning for the next Olympics began five minutes after the race ended.

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen were ahead for most of the race. Credit: PA

He said taking the silver felt a "little bittersweet" in the aftermath but was happy with his performance.

Ker said races don't "normally go that way" saying he stuck with plan A when "normally we're down in plan D and E by the time the Olympic final comes around".

He said: "I thought Ingebrigtsen would drag us into deep waters early and he's obviously a very strong athlete so I thought his plan would be blow us out early and make us sink a little bit as he swims the last 200.

"But my goal was just to weather that storm early and make sure that I had enough left in me in that last 400-500 and take that opportunity when it was there.

In the end, he said he was "beaten by the better man" after Hocker secured the win with an Olympic record of three minutes and 27.65 compared to Kerr's three minutes 27.79.

Their rivalry began after Kerr pipped Ingebrigtsen to the world title in 2023.

The two have frequently traded jibes, with the Norwegian before these games claiming Kerr “is known as the Brit who never competes”.

