Pakistani man with Iran ties charged in US political assassination plot

A Pakistani man with alleged links to Iran has been charged with planning political assassinations in the US, possibly targeting former President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department revealed on Tuesday that Asif Merchant, 46, travelled to New York in June to meet with men he believed had hired him to carry out the assassinations.

He said to be a Pakistani citizen with a wife and children in Iran.

Merchant even paid a $5,000 (£3,900) advance to two would-be assassins, who were actually undercover officers, federal officials said.

He was arrested in July while preparing to leave the US after telling the men he would provide further instructions and the names of the intended targets upon his return to Pakistan in August or September.

According to an FBI agent’s sworn statement, Merchant sketched out on a napkin various scenarios for assassinating a “political person” and warned that there would be security “all around”.

Court documents do not name any potential targets. However, US officials revealed in July that a threat on Donald Trump’s life from Iran led to increased security before a Pennsylvania rally, where Trump's ear was grazed by a bullet fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Donald Trump's ear bleeds after the gun attack Credit: AP

Law enforcement said the July 13 assassination attempt was unrelated to the Iranian threat and that Merchant's arrest is not connected to the Trump shooting.

US officials have long warned about Iran's intention to retaliate for the 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran's military, ordered by Trump during his presidency.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the Iranian government has been "extremely aggressive and brazen" in recent years. Attorney General Merrick Garland added that "we expect these threats to continue and that these cases will not be the last."

