Team GB has a few chances to get on the podium on day 12 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, including in athletics, sailing and cycling.

Here's what to expect from day 12 of Paris 2024.

Track cycling

Team GB’s team pursuit squad will be targeting medals on Wednesday.

The team of Daniel Bingham, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood won team pursuit gold in the 2022 World Championships.

They will be targeting a spot in the gold medal race, with the bronze medal race immediately before.

Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker with their Silver medals in the Women's Team Pursuit at Tokyo 2020 Credit: PA

Elinor Barker, Josie Knight and Anna Morris, who all won World Championship gold last year, are joined by Jessica Roberts.Knight and Barker both were both part of the team that won pursuit silver in Tokyo, and Barker was also involved as Team GB won pursuit gold in Rio.The men's individual sprint also begins tomorrow with Jack Carlin back in action with Hamish Turnbull.

Athletics

European record holder Matthew Hudson-Smith will appear in this evening's men's 400m final.

He topped the table of his 400m semi-final round coming over the line in 44.07 seconds.

Matthew Hudson-Smith. Credit: PA

Earlier in the evening, Amber Anning, Laviai Nielsen and Victoria Ohuruogu will be competing in the women’s 400m semi-final for a place in Friday’s final. Anning ran the second fastest time in heats, 49.68, while Nielsen qualified in 50.36 and Ohuruogu progressed through the repechage.

Revee Walcott-Nolan will get one last chance to progress into the semi-finals as she takes on the women's 1500m repechage.

Sailing

In sailing, Team GB’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet go into the mixed multihull medal race in bronze medal position, just six points off a silver medal.

With the medal race worth double points, they will be chasing the Argentinian pair, who sit in second place as it stands.

If they can finish ahead of New Zealand, then they are guaranteed a medal.

The men’s dinghy medal race should go ahead today after it was postponed yesterday due to the wind conditions.

Michael Beckett is fourth, within five points of a medal, going into that race.

Across Paris 2024Hoping to add more skateboarding medals to the Team GB tally, Andy MacDonald will compete in the men’s park preliminaries in the afternoon with the final at 17:30.The 51-year-old is the oldest competitor in Olympic skateboarding history and has never competed at the Olympics before.

Team GB's Andy MacDonald is the oldest competitor in Olympic skateboarding history. Credit: PA

Divers Jack Laugher and Jordan Houlden will compete in the men’s 3m springboard semi-final at 10:00, having placed third and fourth respectively in qualifying. Laugher already has one bronze in this Games and has springboard silver from Rio and bronze from Tokyo.Elsewhere, the women’s golf tournament gets underway with Charley Hull, who was joint-seventh in Rio, teeing off in the morning, while Georgia Hall gets underway at midday.

