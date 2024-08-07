Paris 2024: Team GB enters day 13 with high hopes for gold

After failing to secure a gold on Wednesday Team GB is entering Thursday with high hopes across a variety of sports.

Following close losses by Matthew Hudson-Smith in the men's 400m and in the men's team cycling pursuit, Team GB will be looking to regain the top spot in several of the most prominent events.

Here's a preview of Thursday's events.

Cycling

Four track cycling events take place on Thursday after Team GB won several medals in the sport on Wednesday.

Ethan Hayter, a two-time world champion, will be competing after his silver in the men's team competition.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant, who have already won gold in Paris in the women’s team sprint, will compete in the women’s keirin quarter-finals and could progress into competition for gold.

The men's sprint quarter-final will also take place on Thursday with Jack Carlin and Hamish Turnbull both representing Team GB looking to get into Friday's gold medal race.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones will begin her attempt for her third gold medal in the 57kg event on Thursday after victory in London and Rio.

Jade Jones. Credit: PA

Bradly Sinden, who became Britain’s first-ever male taekwondo world champion in 2019, will also compete in the 68kg category

He will be looking to improve on his silver from Tokyo.

Diving

The men’s 3m springboard will be decided on Thursday with both Jack Laugher and Jordan Houlden in contention for a medal.

Laugher has already earned bronze in Paris and has springboard silver from Rio and bronze from Tokyo.

Grace Reid and Yasmin Harper will be competing in the women’s 3m springboard semi-final on Thursday.

Athletics

The women’s heptathlon begins with 100m hurdles on Thursday.

High jump, shot put and 200m are also taking place.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, a two-time world champion, is seeking her first Olympic medal at her fourth Games.

Georgia Bell after finishing second in her Women's 1500m Heat. Credit: PA

Georgia Bell, Laura Muir and Revee Walcott-Nolan will contest the women’s 1500m semi-finals.

Sailing

Several medal races in the men's and women's kite take place today with Team GB having high hopes.

Ellie Aldridge sits joint first in women’s standings while Connor Bainbridge is in eighth in the men’s.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet will start their medal race in third after it was postponed.

Marathon swimming and more

The women's 10km open-water swim will take place in the Seine on Thursday.

Leah Crisp will represent Team GB on her debut at the Olympics in the race.

There will also be competitions in the modern pentathlon, women's golf, and lead climbing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...