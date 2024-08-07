Shamima Begum loses final appeal on citizenship removal in Supreme Court ruling

Shamima Begum will not be allowed to challenge the removal of her British citizenship at the Supreme Court, it has been ruled.

Begum, now 24, lost her appeal against the decision to revoke her citizenship on national security grounds at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC).

She was enticed to travel and join ISIS at the age of 15 and was later found in a Syrian refugee camp.

On Wednesday, the UK’s highest court ruled that Begum cannot appeal again, following her failed bid at the Court of Appeal in February.

Lords Reed, Hodge and Lloyd-Jones denied Begum the green light to go to the Supreme Court as they found her appeal did "not raise an arguable point of law”.

Dismissing her Court of Appeal challenge in February, the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, said: “It could be argued the decision in Ms Begum’s case was harsh.

“It could also be argued that Ms Begum is the author of her own misfortune, but it is not for this court to agree or disagree with either point of view.

“The only task of the court was to assess whether the deprivation decision was unlawful. Since it was not, Ms Begum’s appeal is dismissed.”

In March, the Court of Appeal judges rejected Shamima Begum's attempt to take her case to the Supreme Court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...