Thousands of anti-racism protesters gather across UK as police brace for unrest

Thousands of anti-racism protesters have gathered at locations across the country as police prepare for more possible unrest from far-right rioters.

Huge numbers of people have gathered in parts of London, Liverpool and Bristol after days of riots and violent disorder erupted following the killing of three young girls, Bebe King, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Elise Dot Stancombe, in Southport last week.

Thousands of counter-protesters have taken over the street outside the immigration centre in Walthamstow, the area earmarked for the protest.

King Charles has asked to be briefed on a daily basis about the evolving national situation.

The violence was sparked by false claims about the identity of the teenager suspected of the knife attack.

Shops have been looted, hotels housing asylum seekers attacked and people from diverse backgrounds have been left feeling vulnerable and scared due to hate crimes.

Police are understood to be aware of more than 100 planned events on Wednesday, and more than 30 counter-protests.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warned rioters on Wednesday that "we will come after you", as three men were jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for their parts in violent disorder.

Among those sentenced was 58-year-old Derek Drummond, who was handed three years in prison after admitting violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker in Southport on July 30.

The first prison sentences for people involved in violent disorder have been handed out, as Stacey Foster reports.

Pictured below: Derek Drummond (left), Declan Geiran (middle) and Liam Riley (right)

Liam Riley, 40, was also sentenced to 20 months in prison for violent disorder and racially aggravated behaviour in Liverpool on August 3.

Declan Geiran, 29, was handed 30 months of jail time after pleading guilty to violent disorder on the same date.

All three men were due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court later this month but their cases were fast-tracked to today.

