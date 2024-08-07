UK riots: Jail sentences and community orders handed to individuals involved in unrest
Jail sentences and community orders have been handed to individuals involved in violent disorder across the United Kingdom.
The move, seen as a stern warning to potential offenders, comes after a week of escalating unrest which has left communities reeling from acts of criminal damage and assault.
More than 400 people have now been arrested in the wake of disorder around the country, according to police sources, with the number expected to continue to rise in the coming days.
According to the Crown Prosecution Service, some 100 charges have been levied against individuals, the remaining have been released on bail pending further investigation.
Across the coming days, weeks and months suspects will appear in court to enter guilty pleas or protest their innocence.
Here, ITV News collates a list of sentenced and convicted individuals involved in the riots.
James Nelson, 18
The teenager, who smashed police cars during disorder in Bolton, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing criminal damage on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
James Nelson, of Victoria Road, Horwich, was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.
Liam Powell, 28
Another man involved in the Bolton unrest, 28-year-old Liam Powell, was handed a 12-month community order, which will be in place until August 2025.
Police said he admitted being in possession of cocaine during the disorder.
Derek Drummond, 58
Liverpool Crown Court sentenced Derek Drummond, 58, to three years in prison.
Drummond of Pool Street, Southport, admitted violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker in Southport on July 30.
Declan Geiran, 29
Declan Geiran, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Liverpool on August 3 and sending a malicious communication last year.
Liam Riley, 40
From the same disorder in Liverpool on August 3, Liam Riley of Walton Road, Liverpool, admitted to violent disorder and racially aggravated behaviour.
He was sentenced to 20 months in prison.
Aaron Johnson, 32
Johnson, of Criterion Street, North Reddish, admitted using racist language on a live stream he broadcast to “millions of people” from outside a hotel in Stockport thought to contain asylum seekers.
Lucas Ormond Skeaping, 29
Lucas Ormond Skeaping, of Tavistock, Devon, admitted a charge of violent disorder for pushing a 17-year-old boy off his bike during unrest in Plymouth on Monday night. Plymouth Magistrates’ Court heard Ormond Skeaping had been wearing a GoPro camera at the time, which later showed him “throwing a full bottle of coke and a rock” towards protesters.
Michael Williams, 51
Williams of Sparkwell, Devon, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder relating to protests in Plymouth on Monday night.
Plymouth Magistrates’ Court heard there were bottles and rocks being thrown between two groups before fighting broke out, with Williams seen kicking another man.
Daniel McGuire, 45
McGuire, of Crescent Avenue, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder relating to a protest in Plymouth on Monday night.
He will be sentenced on Thursday.
Liam Ryan, 28
Ryan, of Thirkleby Royd, Bradford, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning to violent disorder after the prosecution said he played an “active role in the disorder”.
Leanne Hodgson, 43
Hodgson, of Holborn Road, Sunderland pleaded guilty to violent disorder after being seen on footage pushing a large bin towards a police line during unrest in Sunderland.
Josh Kellett, 29
Kellet, of Southcroft, Washington, admitted violent disorder after unrest in Sunderland on Friday.
The court heard he was seen on footage throwing a stone towards police officers while part of a large group.
Andrew Smith, 41
Smith, of High Street East, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to violent disorder following unrest in Sunderland.
Bradley Makin, 21
Makin admitted to violent disorder in Sunderland, as well as possession of cocaine and heroin, Northumbria Police said.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...