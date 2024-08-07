Jail sentences and community orders have been handed to individuals involved in violent disorder across the United Kingdom.

The move, seen as a stern warning to potential offenders, comes after a week of escalating unrest which has left communities reeling from acts of criminal damage and assault.

More than 400 people have now been arrested in the wake of disorder around the country, according to police sources, with the number expected to continue to rise in the coming days.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, some 100 charges have been levied against individuals, the remaining have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Across the coming days, weeks and months suspects will appear in court to enter guilty pleas or protest their innocence.

Here, ITV News collates a list of sentenced and convicted individuals involved in the riots.

James Nelson, 18

The teenager, who smashed police cars during disorder in Bolton, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing criminal damage on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

James Nelson, of Victoria Road, Horwich, was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

James Nelson, 18, who pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage during the disorder in Bolton. Credit: PA

Liam Powell, 28

Another man involved in the Bolton unrest, 28-year-old Liam Powell, was handed a 12-month community order, which will be in place until August 2025.

Police said he admitted being in possession of cocaine during the disorder.

Liam Powell, 28, who has been given a 12-month community order for his participation in the disorder in Bolton. Credit: PA

Derek Drummond, 58

Liverpool Crown Court sentenced Derek Drummond, 58, to three years in prison.

Drummond of Pool Street, Southport, admitted violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker in Southport on July 30.

Derek Drummond, 58, of Pool Street, Southport, has been sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to three years in prison. Credit: Merseyside Police

Declan Geiran, 29

Declan Geiran, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Liverpool on August 3 and sending a malicious communication last year.

Declan Geiran, 29, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, has been sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 30 months in prison. Credit: Merseyside Police

Liam Riley, 40

From the same disorder in Liverpool on August 3, Liam Riley of Walton Road, Liverpool, admitted to violent disorder and racially aggravated behaviour.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Liam Riley, 40, of Walton Road, Liverpool, has been sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 20 months in prison. Credit: Merseyside Police

Aaron Johnson, 32

Johnson, of Criterion Street, North Reddish, admitted using racist language on a live stream he broadcast to “millions of people” from outside a hotel in Stockport thought to contain asylum seekers.

Aaron Johnson, 32, of Criterion Street, North Reddish, who pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Lucas Ormond Skeaping, 29

Lucas Ormond Skeaping, of Tavistock, Devon, admitted a charge of violent disorder for pushing a 17-year-old boy off his bike during unrest in Plymouth on Monday night. Plymouth Magistrates’ Court heard Ormond Skeaping had been wearing a GoPro camera at the time, which later showed him “throwing a full bottle of coke and a rock” towards protesters.

Lucas Ormond Skeaping, 29, who admitted a charge of violent disorder for pushing a 17-year-old boy off his bike during protests in Plymouth. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Michael Williams, 51

Williams of Sparkwell, Devon, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder relating to protests in Plymouth on Monday night.

Plymouth Magistrates’ Court heard there were bottles and rocks being thrown between two groups before fighting broke out, with Williams seen kicking another man.

Michael Williams, 51, of Sparkwell, Devon, who pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder relating to protests in Plymouth. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Daniel McGuire, 45

McGuire, of Crescent Avenue, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder relating to a protest in Plymouth on Monday night.

He will be sentenced on Thursday.

Daniel McGuire, 45, of Crescent Avenue, Plymouth, who pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder relating to a protest in Plymouth. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Liam Ryan, 28

Ryan, of Thirkleby Royd, Bradford, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning to violent disorder after the prosecution said he played an “active role in the disorder”.

Liam Ryan of Thirkleby Royd, Bradford, who pled guilty to violent disorder. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Leanne Hodgson, 43

Hodgson, of Holborn Road, Sunderland pleaded guilty to violent disorder after being seen on footage pushing a large bin towards a police line during unrest in Sunderland.

Leanne Hodgson who has who pleaded guilty, at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. Credit: Northumbria Police

Josh Kellett, 29

Kellet, of Southcroft, Washington, admitted violent disorder after unrest in Sunderland on Friday.

The court heard he was seen on footage throwing a stone towards police officers while part of a large group.

Josh Kellett who has who pleaded guilty, at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. Credit: Northumbria Police

Andrew Smith, 41

Smith, of High Street East, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to violent disorder following unrest in Sunderland.

Andrew Smith who has who pleaded guilty, at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. Credit: Northumbria Police

Bradley Makin, 21

Makin admitted to violent disorder in Sunderland, as well as possession of cocaine and heroin, Northumbria Police said.

21-year-old Bradley Makin pleaded guilty for violent disorder and possession of cocaine and heroin. Credit: Northumbria Police

