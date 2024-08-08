British doctor missing in French Pyrenees as family appeal for help

The family of a retired British doctor has asked for help after he went missing in the French Pyrenees 48 hours ago.

Tom Doherty had been hiking and camping near Col d'Escots when his family lost contact with him on Tuesday.

His daughter, Rachel, said the family had last heard from him on WhatsApp, saying that he had fallen, needed help, and couldn't move.

Dogs and helicopters have been deployed in a search for the 67-year-old from St Albans.

One of the last pictures Mr Doherty sent to family members before he was reported missing. Credit: PA

Ms Doherty said: “He was sending us a few pictures of the scenery and then on Tuesday afternoon sent us one of clouds coming over the top of a mountain. He said ‘bugger’.

“We told him to be careful and urged him to come down.

“The last time we heard from him was Tuesday. He told us he had fallen and couldn’t move. That’s all we’ve had since. The search party have found a tent and his car.

“We’re obviously very worried and extremely concerned for his welfare.”

A search for Mr Doherty is already underway. Credit: pa

Mr Doherty, a grandfather of one who has been described as an avid and experienced walker, set off in the Pyrenees on Saturday.

His wife and one of his four daughters have been at his last known location since Wednesday morning.

Ms Doherty is also now heading to France to join the search party.

According to his family, the retired doctor was a respected consultant of Tropical medicine who worked around the world and specialised in Malaria.

Since retiring almost a decade ago, he has spent most of his time in France.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...