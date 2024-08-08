Breaking News
Katie Price arrested at Heathrow Airport after failing to appear in court
Katie Price has been arrested at Heathrow Airport after failing to attend court and has been taken into custody to appear before a judge on Friday.
A warrant for her arrest had been issued back in July after she failed to attend a court hearing related to her bankruptcies.
The Metropolitan Police said: “A 46-year-old woman from Surrey was arrested at Heathrow Airport at 19:45hrs on Thursday August 8 for failing to appear at court.
“She has been remanded in custody at a west London police station to appear at the Royal Courts of Justice tomorrow, Friday August 9.”
This is a breaking news story, more as we get it...
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...