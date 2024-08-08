London Shakespeare's Globe evacuated after rogue flare lands among audience

Shakespeare’s Globe in London had to be locked down and evacuated after fireworks and flares were set off from Millennium Bridge on Wednesday night.

It has been reported that football fans set off fireworks nearby to celebrate the 103-year anniversary of the Algerian football club MC Alger.

Social media footage shows a dramatic display in central London with red smoke visible from afar.

It is understood that a flare fell through the roof, landing close to the audience at the Globe Theatre.

The t heatre said in a statement: "At 10pm on Wednesday 7 August, fireworks and flares were set off from Millennium Bridge.

"The Globe building was immediately locked down, and the audience and company were invacuated and held until 10.50pm when the police gave notice that it was safe to leave. All audiences, company members, and staff were evacuated and got home safely.

"We are continuing to gather the facts regarding exactly what happened. The Globe Box Office will be in contact with all audience members who attended last night’s performance."

Mark Johnson, from Tooting, who was at the theatre watching a performance of William Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra, told The Daily Mail it was a “miracle” no one was hurt, and that there was alarm inside the theatre over the incident.

He said: "It was really confusing. It felt like it was near the end of the performance when we saw bright red lights in the sky.

"Most of the audience looked up and we saw fireworks and there was a general sense of confusion. Even the actors and actresses looked up."

The theatre added: "As a major visitor destination in London, we have emergency measures in place.

"These protocols were followed in a calm and considered manner, and we would like to thank all our audience members, company members, staff, and volunteers for supporting us last night for a safe response to the situation."

The Metropolitan Police offered no comment.

