From nearly quitting to Olympic success - Matthew-Hudson Smith's story is one of resilience and perseverance. He spoke to ITV News' Sports Editor Steve Scott

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith is "happy, but not satisfied" after missing out on Olympic 400m gold by four-hundredths of a second.

He led Wednesday evening's race until American Quincy Hall overtook him with only seconds to go.

It was another near-miss for the 29-year-old, who went within 0.09 seconds of the world title 12 months ago.

Having battled depression, Hudson-Smith hopes to be an example for others struggling. He advised people to remember that “there’s always light at the end of the tunnel”, no matter how dark they feel.

In achieving silver last night, Hudson-Smith smashed his own personal record. He also set a national and European record in the process.

Hudson Smith is now the fifth fastest person to run the 400m. Credit: PA

"I can’t complain, I ran to the best of my ability. But this is just the start. I’m very grateful and very excited for what’s to come," he told ITV News’ Sport Editor Steve Scott.

The Wolverhampton athlete was set for gold, but two metres from the line Quincy Hall managed to get in front with a time of 43.40 seconds.

That time made Hall the fourth quickest 400m runner in history, Hudson-Smith just behind in fifth.

Asked whether he saw the American coming, Hudson-Smith said: "Me and my team knew that it would come down to the last 50m."As it came, I took a misstep and that one step was the difference from a 43.40 and a 43.44. Those little differences are the difference between silver and gold, and it showed in that race."

On top of his training demands, Hudson-Smith has been open about his challenges with mental health.

In 2021 he tried to take his own life. Up until 2019 he had a torrid time with a catalogue of injuries, achilles, hamstring and hip to name a few.

Hudson-Smith previously said in 2014 he was ready to quit athletics, and had applied for the army while working in Asda.

After the race, he was in tears after realising that his parents were in the crowd.

"I had no idea that they were coming to watch me. I know how nervous they get watching, but it means the world to me," he said.

"They’ve been with me for every step of the journey. We hugged and didn’t say anything, these are the moments that you dream of - celebrating with your family."

Hudson-Smith says we can wait for 'something special' at LA 2028. Credit: PA

After overcoming his injury and mental health struggles, Hudson-Smith’s result means he is the first Briton to medal in the men's 400m podium for 28 years.

He also won a bronze at the World Championships in 2022 and improved that with a silver in Budapest in 2023.

Speaking of his journey leading up to Paris, he said: "It has been a tale of highs and lows, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

"It’s brought me to where I am now, I’m a silver Olympic medallist. Not many people can say that they're an Olympian, and fewer can say they’re a medallist.

"I’m happy, but not satisfied. There’s a lot more to come."

Hudson-Smith described his personal journey as "crazy".

"It's a testament to resilience and perseverance," he said. "I have a great team of people around me. If there’s anyone out there just keep pushing.

"There’s always light at the end of the tunnel. No matter how dark it is, just keep pushing. Adversity brings out the best in people, adversity makes strong people. I can attest to it."

Will Hudson-Smith go from gold to silver at the next Olympics in 2028? “I keep saying enjoy the show.

"I keep saying in four years I’m out. But, in those four years, you’re going to see something special."

If any of the issues in this article have affected you or someone you know, there is always help available:

Samaritans is on hand for anyone who’s struggling to cope, who needs someone to listen without judgement or pressure. They have a free 24 hour helpline on 116 123 and lots of other ways to get in touch.

Mind also offers mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.

