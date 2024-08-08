Team GB are hoping for a number of medals on Friday as the Olympic Games continue in Paris.

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping for her first gold medal in four Games in the women's heptathlon after a strong finish on Thursday.

Elsewhere there are cycling, climbing, diving and swimming medals all up for grabs. Here is a rundown of Friday's key moments:

Athletics

The women’s heptathlon began on Thursday with the 100m hurdles high jump, shot put and 200m. Team GB's Katarina Johnson-Thompson, a two-time world champion, is seeking her first Olympic medal at her fourth Games and finished in the lead on Thursday.

It'll conclude with the long jump, javelin and 800m, and the competition is set to wrap up at 8.15pm.

This is Katarina Johnson-Thompson fourth Olympic Games. Credit: PA

Elsewhere Team GB will be competing in the 4x100m relay finals, after qualifying second for the women’s final at 7.30pm.

The men's team qualified third-fastest, with the final taking place later that evening.

Great Britain's Amber Anning will also be running in the 400m final, after qualifying in fourth place.

Both men and women's 4x400 meter relay teams will also be competing on Friday to win a spot in Saturday's final.

Cycling

Jack Carlin and Hamish Turnbull are both aiming for gold in the cycling sprint tomorrow, with the semi-finals taking place in the mid afternoon ahead of a final in the evening.

GB Cyclist Jack Carlin will be hoping for a medal on Friday. Credit: PA

The other cycling gold on offer on Friday is in the women’s madison event just after 6pm.

Team GB's Elinor Barker and Neah Evans will be hoping to get their first Olympic medals in that event.

DivingGrace Reid and Yasmin Harper both qualified for the women’s 3m springboard final at 3pm. Reid, who is seeking her first Olympic medal at her third Games, progressed in seventh whilst Harper, who has already earned a 3m springboard synchro bronze medal in Paris, qualified in 12th.Earlier in the day, Noah Williams and Kyle Kothari will compete in the men’s 10m platform preliminaries. Williams already has a silver in the men's synchronised 10m platform.

ClimbingAfter making its Olympic debut in Tokyo four years ago climbing medals are on offer on Friday.

This is only the second summer Olympics to feature climbing. Credit: PA

Toby Roberts and Hamish McArthur will compete in the men’s combined final, with the boulder event starting at 10:15am, before the lead at 12:28pm, with the scores combined to determine the medals.

Roberts, 19, holds World Cup medals and finished second in qualifying.

Open Water Swimming The men’s 10km open-water swim gets underway at 7.30am with Team GB represented by Hercot Pardoe, who earned a world bronze medal earlier this year, and Tony Robinson.Pardoe was forced to pull out of the open water swim in Tokyo in 2020 after taking a blow to the eye. This is Robinson’s first Games.

